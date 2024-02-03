Iyabo Ojo Reveals Why She Stops Read Her DMs

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed why she stopped reading her direct messages (DMs) on her social media handles.

According to the thespian actress, she stopped reading her DMs in order to protect her sanity, lamenting that her DMs are filled with people crying out for help.

She asserted that hardship, acute depression, insomnia, and drug intake are the vices causing insecurity, irrational behaviour, and poor mental health in the society.

The mother of two further disclosed that her DM is a testimonial to these facts, hence, her decision to stay away from her DMs for some time. She prayed that God grant the government the wisdom to do right by the people before it’s too late. She said, “Hardship, causing acute depression, insomnia, an increase in drug intake, which is amounting to the huge volume of insecurity, irrational behaviour, and mental health in our society. “My DM is a testimonial to these facts. Henceforth, I have to stop reading my DM’s ……. To protect my sanity, “May God grant our government the wisdom to do right by their people before it’s too late”.