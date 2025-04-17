Iyabo Ojo Reunites With Ex-Husband At Daughter’s Wedding

Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her estranged husband, Ademidun Ojo, reunite for the traditional wedding of their daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

With video making its rounds on the internet, Iyabo Ojo and her ex-husband were seen seated side by side, calmly waiting to give their daughter’s hand in marriage.

The reunion stirred admiration online, with many commending Iyabo for setting a positive example of co-parenting and maturity.

The celebration marks a turning point in their family affairs, especially after the actor’s ex-husband’s absence during Priscilla’s earlier introduction and Nikah ceremony in Tanzania, which stirred speculation over their strained relationship.

New Telegraph recalls that Iyabo Ojo has been open about her journey as a single mother.

In her past interviews, she revealed that her children, Festus and Priscilla, did not know about her divorce until Priscilla turned 15.

Priscilla has also spoken publicly about dealing with “daddy issues” growing up, but credits her mother for stepping in and filling the emotional gap.

Iyabo’s marriage to Ademidun Ojo ended shortly after the birth of their two children. Reflecting on that chapter, she once described it as an “adventure,” sharing that it introduced her to a life of hardship and emotional lessons.

Fans and internet users have flooded the comment section to hail her decision to put aside past differences for the happiness of their daughter.

