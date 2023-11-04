Iyabo Ojo Replies VeryDarkMan Amid Claims Of Affair With Naira Marley

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to her social media page to respond to the allegations of the social media activist, VeryDarkMan about her once having a close relationship with the Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley.

This comes amid the back and forth between the duo who have been engaging in an online fight for several days, over the late Afrobeats singer’s death, Mohbad.

VeryDarkMan on Friday, November 3rd, took to his IG page to share video evidence to support his claims that Iyabo Ojo and Naira Marley had a close connection in the past.

In reaction to VeryDarkMan claims, Iyabo Ojo in a lengthy Instagram post, pointed out the parallels between the situation while recounting how she was accused of being in a relationship with Baba Ijesha during her trial case.

Narrating what transpired, Iyabo emphasized that slut-shaming is a common weapon used to attack women and that it is outdated, urging her critics to do better at digging specks of dirt on her.

Iyabo Ojo on alleged affair with Naira Marley said, “Oya make una receive new updates: I didn’t only receive flowers o, I went to his shows too, odesins

“I remembered they used this same narrative then, saying Bcos Baba Ijesha no gree date me that’s why I was against him. dear Ologunfunfun1, your eyes and ears shall see many, many things and hear many, many, more jargons

“Anyways, the greatest weapon used to fight a woman is slut shaming, please note! that weapon is far timeworn next!!!

“Awon didirin, so bcos I once called myself a Marlians, tiktoked his video, and sent an upcoming artist to him to help promote their music, I should look away, keep quiet and not seek justice for Mohbad, a ni isiku gbogbo yin o ni jeree

Come to think of it, which planet did you zombies fall from, you all had memory loss or something, then all of a sudden you’ll remember he sent me flowers, which kind standing fans una be sef, a ni werey lo poju ninu yin ..iku ojiji lo ma pa gbogbo eyin distractions yin danu

They need to recruit 100 million of you bcos una no reach, Na those ones way dey shout like say gii ri hold dem and those ones way dey swear for dem self, dey make me laugh pass well for your information my back to the sender, o strong gan ni o, when it starts to manifest, just note that nobody do you ooo, na for yourself you take your own mouth to curse yourself ooo, na the back to sender return am back to you jejely in full doze if you dont get it forget about it, gbogbo yin la pa po, walai! ekere si number me

Yes! Employers of distractors, please note, you need to do better, get better distractors ooo bcos na association of werey agbayes una pack full una team oo, case dey to answer oo, station no settle ooo

Anyways, ka cool fun gbogbo yin la pa po . , ti e ba da ke lori oro mi, eni jere, your blood must dry, e ma gbo ku ni

I’m so sorry if you don’t understand Yoruba. Ask a Yoruba friend to translate

Na 7th of Nov I dey wait for so and also Ikeja general hospital please make una do release autopsy results now, make proper case for begin .. ire o.”

