Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo, has threatened to take legal action against collegue, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, known by his stage name Baba Ijesha, if he continues to use her children in his public tales in an attempt to win sympathy.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction followed the recent interview Baba Ijebu held with colleague, Biola Adebayo, on “Talk to B”, where he said the actress once entrusted his children to him to look after.

Reacting to the development, Ojo, while addressing Baba Ijesha directly in an Instagram post, said her kids were never left alone and were always watched over by nannies or her late mother.

She also underlined that it was unlikely that she would be running errands personally or putting her kids in danger because her previous business location in Ilupeju, Lagos, employed a number of people, including stylists, salespeople, and apprentices.

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“I honestly have no problem with you telling your side of the story. But take this as a notice to CEASE AND DESIST from using my children as your cheap bait. It won’t fly.

“You were a senior colleague, no more to it. However, that 14-year-old girl was a minor, and sexual assault is never okay. It is a crime. You should show some remorse. The court found you guilty based on evidence, so please don’t drag my kids into this,” Ojo wrote.

The warning follows a series of interviews in which Baba Ijesha described incidents in which Ojo allegedly gave Festus and Priscilla, her children, to his care when they were young.

He expressed disappointment at their current tense relationship, saying that Ojo’s public criticism of him wounded him and that he had no intention of hurting anyone.

“When they told me about Iyabo Ojo, I told the person that she is my product. I cannot wish her bad. I do not want women to have problems. But what Iyabo turned into today, I do not understand,” he said.

Baba Ijesha also described an incident at Ojo’s shop in Ilupeju, where he said she left her children under his supervision while attending to errands.

Ojo’s warning signals her readiness to use legal measures to ensure her children are not exploited in public discourse, saying,”Stop mentioning their names, else I will direct my counsel to serve you appropriate papers.”