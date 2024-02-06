Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Alleged Lizzy Anjorin’s Stealing Scandal

Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her social media page to react to the news making rounds about her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin caught stealing gold at Lagos island market.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lizzy was allegedly caught at a Lagos market after she reportedly made a fake transfer in order to supposedly steal gold.

Controversial blogger, Gistlover made this known in a post shared via his page on Monday night.

Gistlover alleged that the Yoruba actress had been doing this for a long until she was supposedly caught.

However, reacting to the news on her Instagram page in a live video, Iyabo Ojo broke into a rhythm of music, dancing with a cup of drink, with joy and happiness on her face.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction to the incident wasn’t a surprise to the online users, as both actresses have been at loggerheads with each other.

Meanwhile, videos from the alleged incident had made their way to the internet, sparking mixed reactions.

Iyabo Ojo did not only react via her Instagram page, she also took to the comment section of Gistlover to react with a sticker of an animal dancing happily.

Some mixed reactions trailing this posts:

celebrity_vendor_ said: “Verydarkman sabi una well well ”

ju_sapphire wondered: “How can a grown woman be celebrating the downfall of another this way? What exactly are we teaching the younger ladies tho? Smh”

memes_by_emmy asked: “Why do Africans celebrate the downfall of their colleagues?”

michh_o_ commented: “Na wa u hear bad things concerning someone you dey jubilate even if you dey beef the person, this life na cycle,,, hi fit go reach your turn na wa”

officialgurl penned: “Queen mother wey no get anything for the head”

Watch the video below: