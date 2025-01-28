Iyabo Ojo Reacts To 2Face, Annie Idibia’s Separation

Share

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding the separation of Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Taking to his social media page on Tuesday, the mother of two urged both parties to prioritize their children’s mental health and avoid airing sensitive matters publicly.

She emphasized the importance of parents making sacrifices and supporting their loved ones during difficult times, even when separation or divorce is inevitable.

READ ALSO:

Addressing 2Baba directly, she expressed disappointment over his handling of the situation.

“Adding fuel to the fire, burning the mother of your kids who’s already vulnerable, is so unempathetic. I’m disappointed.”

She encouraged Annie to remain strong and reassured her that “This storm will pass.”

Since the announcement, the separation of the celebrity couple has gathered reactions on social media, with fans and public figures sharing their views on the importance of privacy and mutual respect during such trying times.

Share

Please follow and like us: