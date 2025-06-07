Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has slammed the Tanzanian activist, Mage Kimambi, after she warned her daughter, Priscilla Ojo and son-in-law, Juma Jux, to keep a low profile on social media.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Kimambi, in a lengthy post on Instagram, urged Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux to maintain a low profile on social media for five months, cautioning the couple against posting content that could exacerbate the country’s political crisis.

In a swift response, Iyabo Ojo called out the Tanzanian activists, cautioning her to keep her daughter and her husband off her mouth.

Iyabo Ojo expressed her displeasure in a viral post on her Instagram page, appalled by Mage Kimambi’s audacity, deeming it unacceptable.

READ ALSO:

According to Iyabo Ojo, the finances of Juma Jux and Priscilla’s several wedding celebrations were sponsored by the bride’s family.

Furthermore, Iyabo Ojo urged Kimambi to keep Priscilla out of her affairs, stressing that she has instilled confidence and authenticity in her daughter.

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “I’m appalled by your audacity! Referring to my daughter and her husband in such a manner, calling their content stupīd, and trying to drum fear and intimidation is unacceptable. As a parent, I’ve taught her to be confident and authentic”.

“Regarding the wedding rumours, it’s not your government that gave us money; it’s a cultural tradition in my family”.

“I’m an activist, and as one, I stand by my principles and fight for what I believe in, without insulting anyone or targeting anyone. True leadership requires presence and courage”.

“Keep my daughter out of your affairs. She’ll post what she likes, when, and how she likes. She doesn’t need you to love her. She is very loved and well-loved. We protect our own. Never forget that”.

See post below.

Share