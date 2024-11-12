Iyabo Ojo Praises Daughter’s Achievements At 23

Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her social media to shower praises, love and admiration on her daughter, Priscilla Ojo as she shares her achievements.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mother of two shared a heartwarming post highlighting Priscilla’s impressive accomplishments in the entertainment industry, fashion, and entrepreneurship.

According to her, at just 23-year-old, Priscilla has already made significant strides in her career.

READ ALSO:

She began her acting journey at the tender age of 3, landing her first major role in Toyin Abraham’s 2012 film, “Jejeloye,” when she was only 11.

Since then, she has graced the screens in numerous movies, including “Beyond Disability,” “Silence,” “Twisted Twins,” “Victims,” “Okrika,” “The In-laws,” “Beyond Words,” and her most recent project, “All of Us.”

Priscilla is definitely making waves in the fashion industry as she has partnered with over 30 brands and has launched her fashion businesses.

Iyabo Ojo wrote; “Priscilla’s impressive achievements in the entertainment industry, fashion, and entrepreneurship.

See the post below;

Share

Please follow and like us: