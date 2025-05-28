Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, on her daughter’s final wedding in Tanzania has appreciated her longtime colleague and protégé, Kudirat Ogunro, known as Kudi Alagbo, for her role in raising Priscilla Ojo.

New Telegraph reports that the final celebration of the Tanzania artist, Juma Jux and Priscilla’s elaborate wedding, themed ‘African Royal Wedding’, is ongoing in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, following more than five ceremonies held in both Tanzania and Nigeria.

The actress on Wednesday while preparing for the finale, recounted how Kudi played a significant role in her early years of motherhood, especially as she juggled her rising acting career.

However, in a now viral-video shared by Kudi on her Instagram page with the username @semilorepweety, the bride’s mother, adorned in her ceremonial ‘aso ebi’ outfit, was seen warmly appreciating Kudi for her contribution to raising her children and being a constant support system.

Iyabo Ojo praised Kudo for her hands-on involvement in the upbringing of both Priscilla and her brother, Festus, during times when Ojo was away on movie sets.

In Yoruba, the actress said, “This is part of the people that raised Priscilla, this is Mummy Priscilla.

“Thank you, so much. For those times, I hunt for jobs, when I go to locations.

“You will stay at home to stand in gap for me.

“You will feed and care for her and Festus.

“You do give them all the necessary training, including beating them once in a while.”

She added; “This is the real Mama Priscilla, she was the one that taught Priscilla how to cook.

“She was the one that bathed her, fed her, and took her to school.

“Thank you, so much,”

The actress went on to offer prayers for Kudi, while teasing her about marriage plans.

In response, Kudi confirmed her intention to marry someday.

Iyabo asked; “We are going to celebrate Dami (Kudi’s child) like this by God’s grace. Do you still want to get married?”

The actress replied, “Yes,” prompting Iyabo to extend her well-wishes for her future union as well.

The wedding, dubbed JP2025, has drawn a wave of Nigerian celebrities to Tanzania, including Funke Akindele, Enioluwa, Jaiye Kuti, Chioma Ikokwu, Sikiratu Sindodo, among other notable personalities.

