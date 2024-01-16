Iyabo Ojo Opens Up, Says I’m Very Religious, Not A Churchgoer

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has opened up on her religious stance as she said unknown to many, she is “very religious”.

The 46-year-old mother of two who spoke in the latest episode of Celebrities Quickies when she was asked to reveal something people don’t know about her, claimed she’s very religious, but not a churchgoer.

Recounting her experience, the actress noted that she was the first person who gave her life to Christ in her family.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I am a very religious person. I don’t know if people know that about me though. But I don’t go to church. Is that not weird?

“Growing up, I think I am the first person that gave her life to Christ in my home. And I joined the choir. I was in the choir for about four years.

“And I read the bible from Genesis to Revelations back-and-forth trying to know God before backsliding.”

She also revealed that her dream city to visit is Paris, in France.