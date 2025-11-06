Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has expressed admiration for colleague Iyabo Ojo, declaring her Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW) and describing her as one of the best in Nollywood.

In a post on her Instagram page, Funke praised Iyabo’s beauty, style, and elegance, while also commending her exceptional performance in the upcoming movie “Behind The Scenes.”

According to Funke, Iyabo’s talent, confidence, and passion for acting shine through in every role she takes on, solidifying her position as a top actress in the industry.

She wrote: “WomanCrushWednesday. My WCW is the beautiful, stylish and elegant Iyabo Ojo! Her performance in Behind the Scenes was absolutely phenomenal.

Iyabo continues to prove why she’s one of the best in Nollywood. Her talent, confidence, and passion always shine through every role she plays”.

The post features clips of Iyabo on set, showcasing her impressive work and dedication to her craft.