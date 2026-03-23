Iyabo Ojo Once Trusted Me With Her Kids – Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has revealed that his colleague, Iyabo Ojo, once asked him to take care of her children, Festus and Priscilla, when they were younger, as he expressed disappointment over their current relationship.

Speaking in a recent interview with Biola Adebayo on her podcast “Speak With B”, the actor said he was hurt by Ojo’s stance against him, insisting that he never wished her harm despite their differences, adding that if he had offended her, he would have preferred that she confront him to his face.

Recounting the incident, Baba Ijesha said the actress had left her children with him at her shop in Ilupeju, Lagos, while she stepped out briefly.

“When they told me about Iyabo Ojo, I told the person that she is my product. I cannot wish her bad. I do not want women to have problems. But what Iyabo turned into today, I do not understand.

“Even if I offended her, she should have called to confront me. What broke my heart the most was that she once left her children, Festus and Priscilla, in my custody during their childhood.”

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“That was at her shop at Ilupeju. I came to that area to collect the CD we made for a Lagos State project, so I bumped into her. She embraced me and was receptive.

“She left the children in my care and said she wanted to go and buy suya. I parked my car, so I told my apprentice to let me go and check on the woman (Iyabo Ojo) who had left her children with me.

“This was after about two hours. So I told my apprentice to watch over them while I checked their mum.

“When I got to the place, I met a crowd, so I knew it was not a place where you can just get what you want to buy and go home immediately. She knows already.”

The actor also addressed claims that Ojo took offence at a past skit in which he mentioned her name.

“Someone also told me that she said I claimed she did a ritual, citing the funny content I uploaded on social media during my prime. The person told me she took it to heart. I mentioned in the skit that it is only three people who did the ritual in the industry: Bobrisky, Iyabo Ojo, and Lizzy Anjorin.

“Bobrisky, whom I met in prison, said he did not take it seriously because it was pure comedy. When I was in prison, it was Anjorin’s husband who brought lawyers to me.”

He further described his prison experience and dismissed claims that Bobrisky did not serve his sentence.

“Prison is another world. It is the place where they control a convicted minister. Someone was talking about Bobrisky; they said he did not serve his jail term. Bobrisky, who broke down in tears on the second day he was imprisoned, was rolling on the floor, saying his life is doomed.

“Will they put him outside the prison and put me inside? He forgot ‘risky’ and became tired of life immediately. Apart from the fact that he behaves like a doll (effeminate), he is reliable. Whenever we get served in the cell, he shares his food with fellow inmates, the same way I do.”

Baba Ijesha also noted that there is “a lot of unnecessary beefing in the industry,” while declining to directly link his comments to Ojo’s advocacy during his sexual assault case, which drew widespread reactions in 2021.