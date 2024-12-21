""" """

December 21, 2024
Iyabo Ojo Marks 47th Birthday In Grand Style

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo, on Friday, marked her 47th birthday in grand style as she unveiled her newly revamped lounge and kitchen, Fespris.

The movie star shared the exciting news on her Instagram page with a video showcasing the upgraded space, which she dedicated to her two children, Festus and Priscilla, after whom the brand is named.

Iyabo who described the rebranding of her business as a special gift to herself in honour of her new age expressed gratitude to her loyal customers and supporters.

She wrote; “MY SPECIAL BIRTHDAY GIFT TO MY SELF ❤️. Introducing @fespriskitchen. To celebrate my birthday, I’m thrilled to unveil the rebranded and revamped.”

In another post, she added, “Grateful for God’s love, guidance & blessings. As I turn 47, I pray for continued favour, wisdom & joy.”

Sharing the exciting news with fans and followers, she rolled out stunning birthday photoshoots, looking ageless and beautiful as always. Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comment section to wish the celebrant well.

