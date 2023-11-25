Iyabo Ojo, Lizzy Anjorin Fight Dirty

Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin, have engaged in a heated war of words on social media. In the past few months, Anjorin has conducted a series of Instagram live sessions, where she verbally attacked Iyabo in expletive-laden rants. Anjorin alleged that Iyabo is the individual behind a well-known yet shadowy blog.

She also claimed Iyabo is aware of the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad, the singer. In her reaction, Iyabo dared Anjorin to call her out directly, rather than throw thinly veiled digs at her. She also said she would prefer they head to court rather than engage in backand-forth confrontations on social media.

“This is not a show for her because I will not stage a show for you but this is me daring her. I hardly watch all the videos that she has done but I have seen clips of accusations that she has made,” she said. “But the only issue I have with her is that I cannot go back and forth with her on social media. I would want to go back and forth with her with the law.

“So I would like you guys to help me tag Lizzy Anjorin and tell her I said ‘Sepeteri is actually a village in Nigeria, not my name’. Whatever name she has given me, I would appreciate that if she wants to make her allegations, she should be bold enough to mention my name. “My name is Alice Iyabo Ojo so Lizzy Anjorin, your allegations saying I am Gistlover, saying I was involved in Mohbad’s death. All your allegations that you have brought forth. “Everything that you have said about my children.

All your allegations that you said about my man, I have seen the videos. But the only problem I have is you are not mentioning my name. So I am daring you to mention my name.” Anjorin, however, fired back at Iyabo in another Instagram live session. “I should mention her name, you all are mad. Mention whose name, you all are mad.

You cannot be using court or police station to threaten me. Do you know what we have gone through on social media? Madness is in your DNA,” she said. “So I should mention her name so they can settle our fight. If they settle the fight, how does the dead child get justice? Wear your black bonnet if you are serious. If you are innocent, you do need to tell anybody to mention your name, you come with your receipt.”