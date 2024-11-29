Iyabo Ojo Knocks VeryDarkMan, Mother Over Recent Video

Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has slammed social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, and his mother following his recent viral video amid Speed Darlington’s re-arrests.

New Telegraph reports that VeryDarkMan in a shared viral video on Instagram has called out Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paulo for interfering in the controversy between Speed Darlington and Burna Boy.

Addressing Paulo, VeryDarkMan urged him to act and respect his age, noting that before coming out online to rant and give advice he should try advising the women he has at home while referring to Iyabo Ojo, his daughter and stepdaughter.

VeryDarkMan also mocked Iyabo Ojo and her daughter following the upcoming marriage to a Tanzania lover, noting that the marriage will not last.

Reacting to VeryDarkMan’s video, Iyabo Ojo took to her social media page to opine that VDM’s upbringing lacked love, care and stability, which is the reason for his toxic and narcissistic behaviour.

She also went further to disclose that she had realised that VDM’s mother failed to bring him up properly, leading to unresolved anger and pain. The proud mother of two noted that VDM’s mother’s lack of initiative and dependence on her ex-husband became an issue of concern and asked if DNA was requested to ascertain the paternity of his son. READ ALSO: Why DJ Cuppy Is Under Pressure To Marry – Verydarkman.

Drop All Charges Against 101#EndBadGovernance Protesters, Falana Tells AGF She claimed that VDM is manipulative and constantly tarnishing reputations to gain relevance, advising the social media critic to find healing and free his heart by forgiving his parents. She wrote, “Vincent, I’ve gained a deeper understanding of your behaviour, and I must say, it’s quite sad. It seems like your upbringing lacked love, care, and stability. Hence, your toxic narcīssistic behaviour, Your parents failed to provide you with a nurturing environment, leading to unresolved anger and pain. “Instead of directing your anger toward those responsible, you’ve chosen to lash out at successful women and men. Your anger and frustration are misplaced, and it’s time to acknowledge the root cause. “Listening to your story, you had to fend for yourself at a very young age, which resorted to stealing potatoes and chickens to survive. You almost got lynched when you tried to steal a bicycle, so you said, well. That was traumatizing as a child, but why would your mother allow that to happen? “Since you’ve mentioned our names once again, I need to ask your mother why. Mama Vincent, your lack of initiative and dependence on ur ex-husband is concerning. “Were you not working at all b4 he ran away? Was your character flawed? Did you cheat, Did he want DNA? Why didn’t you make a continuous attempt to find out whose farm ur son stole potatoes or chickens from to feed, or were you also enjoying the benefits? “Why would you have kids you couldn’t raise Now, I wouldn’t have asked you because everyone has their stories, but your son needs to find healing! “Vincent, your mother, who failed to provide you with a stable and loving environment, left you for the streets; you knew your mother was the president, general among failed mothers. Still, you projected it on us; why? O wrong now “Anyway, I get that your life experiences have shaped you into the BEAST you are today – manipulative, rude, Connie, deceitful, and toxic narcīssistic. Constantly tarnishing reputations to gain relevance. Your parents are to blame for it o, not Paulo and Mama Festus and Priscilla. “Your obsession with Iyabo Ojo is telling me that my name lives rent-free in your head o, I don’t have 100m to remove it from your head, so please, If it helps you breathe well at night, continue. VDM, free your heart from hate by first forgiving your parents so that you can find peace.”

