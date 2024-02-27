Iyabo Ojo Knocks Lizzy Anjorin For Failing To Appear In Court

Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo has taken to his social media page to throw shade at her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, for failing to attend their court hearing.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, February 26, Ojo disclosed that Lizzy Anjorin refused to show up at the hearing despite claiming that she possessed the required evidence.

Iyobo, however, said due to Lizzy’s refusal to appear at the court, the case has been adjourned till April 10th, adding that the court would issue another order to Anjorin.

She reminded her colleague that the new order would be prominently displayed to ensure that she remembers the hearing date.

Iyabo said; “April 10th is around the corner……. The court will be serving you once again, Liz, and this time, the court has given the order for it to be pasted everywhere on your wall if you don’t accept it ……. This court se, we must go and you must bring all your evidence by force by fire.”

New Telegraph recalls that Iyabo Ojo had shared a video where she was mimicking and mocking Lizzy Anjorin humorously.

However, Iyabo Ojo’s remark angered Anjorin, and she accused Iyabo Ojo of promiscuity, revealing some intimate details about the actress.

Ojo subsequently threatened legal action against Lizzy, demanding a public apology or risk paying N500 million for her libellous publication.