Iyabo Ojo: I’m Getting Attacked Because I Supported Peter Obi

Nollywood Actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that she’s being attacked by the Lagos State government with exorbitant tax bills because she supported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the mother of two took to her Instagram page in the early hours of Monday, to call out Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the entire Lagos state government for sending her an outrageous tax bill.

The movie star narrated how she has been paying different tax bills for both her business and house and how she was given an outrageous tax bill with a 7-day ultimatum for payment.

Narrating her ordeal, she said, “I don’t know how much you think I get paid. Hence, your team will come up with this conclusion. What have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING!!!

”I have single-handedly raised my kids & so many others, plus myself without a single denial from the government.

“Yet you feel so entitled to reaping over 100% from where you did not sow. I have worked, and I’m still working tirelessly to survive in this country without the support of the government, but….”

“You can gladly come n close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kill me for all I care …. we all will die one day & I will never be afraid of what will eventually be everyone’s faith… what I do not have I can not give .”

However, in another Instagram live video, the actress revealed that a close source has disclosed to her that she is being attacked because she threw her weight behind the candidate for Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Taking to her recent post on Instagram, she emphasized that she cannot be shaken or bullied because she will never bow to any tribal bigot.

“I stand & re stan obediently on my beliefs. I can never be pressured or shaken. I will never bow down to tribal bigots… I want a better Nigeria, I don’t care whose ego gets bruised.

“We can not all believe in the same thing. I see no tribe. I only see my country. I’m a Nigerian… I am not afraid of death, for that is inevitable. I will never be afraid to air my opinion, for that is my right…

“I have no enemies. We may not all believe in the same course, we may not see things the same way but you’re not my enemy bcos at the end of the day, either, good or bad. We’re in together. We’re all citizens of Nigeria.

“I have empathy for my country & not for stomach infrastructure. If after 8 years Nigeria has renewed hope, then my beliefs may change, but till then, I obediently stand on my beliefs.

“If you didn’t make me, you can’t break me, you can take the body but never my soul”.