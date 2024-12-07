Iyabo Ojo: I’m first female Yoruba producer to make movie with personal capital

Share

Iyabo Ojo needs no introduction in the entertainment industry; Queen Mother as she is referred to started acting in 1997, and it has been growth from one level to another. Ojo doubles as the CEO of Fespris Production, a 360-production outfit among others. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her coming blockbuster movie ‘Labake Olododo’, her take on females taking the lead in movie productions, excitement about her daughter getting married among

You starred in soon-to-released movie ‘Thin Line’, how will you describe your role and what should the audience expect from you?

My role has a little bit of ‘gbas gbos.’ You get to see a lot. I enjoyed myself while acting and I am definitely sure my audience will love the Iyabo Ojo in the movie. It’s a brilliant project and there you get to see my kind of black bonnet vibe.

What attracted you to the script?

It’s the storyline, it’s a beautiful storyline. A lot of situations like that happen in families and how we handle it is all that matters. In Thin Line, there are different angles to solving marital and family issues; you stick to the one that best suits your situation.

You equally just rounded off production of your big budget movie, how much of funds did Labake Olododo take from you?

The project took a whole lot from me but the most important thing is that the entire production process was seamless. At the moment I can’t peg a figure to what was spent because the entire process ran into millions of naira. But I can bet that lovers of great movies will appreciate this project when it is finally out on the big screen.

There must have been an inspiration to the movie Labake Olododo, could you share with us?

I had a story about eight years ago. And it was just about a female warrior who had a dark side to her story. She was someone everyone looked up to but had a bad side and I just felt like I would produce it at the right time. I was inspired when I watched Woman King movie and I said I have a story that is similar but not the same storyline. I just kept the story and when I watched Woman King I felt like it was time to produce the movie. I was inspired.

How were you able to come up with some of the brilliant cast you had on set of the project?

I have worked with Biodun Stephen. She has directed me twice before and I liked the way she’s intentional with what she does. I have always wanted to work with her. And when we were doing the casting I didn’t make the decision alone. I allowed my team make decisions as well. They picked and we tried as much as possible not to stereotype people. Femi Adebayo is always playing action role so we put him on another role that will bring the best out of him and same with other talents on set.

A lot of female filmmakers are taking the bull by the horns in the creative space, how excited are you knowing that female actors are doing well production wise?

I’m very excited because this is something that we have always wanted. I remember when I first wanted to produce my first movie in the Yoruba industry and people were like ‘don’t use your money to produce’, they asked me to get money from the marketers. If I start looking at it, I will say I’m one of the first few female Yoruba producers that started with their own capital. I produced my first movie in 2004. I didn’t have any capital, I produced it and I said ‘corporate this is it and this is how much I want to sell it.’ They said ‘how are you sure you will make that amount?’ I said vI will make it.’ I believed in it. I wanted to do that because I felt like we needed more female producers and now we have so many female producers leading in the box office and it’s so exciting to see. That’s why I support a lot of females that produce movies and do cinema because I feel that we need to keep pushing and doing more.

What is your take on cinema culture at the moment in Nigeria?

We are getting better. We are not there yet. If you have been abroad you will know that the cinema culture is getting better here. I still feel we don’t have enough cinemas and I still feel that as Nigerians we don’t really go out that much to watch movies. I feel that the younger ones need to start learning how to embrace their culture and watch more of their home town movies. You go to cinemas and see a lot of Gen Zs watching American movies. We need as parents to tell our kids to go out and watch Nigerian movies because they are going to learn from them and get familiar with their culture. We as producers need to do better technically to make sure that whatever we are dishing out is also of good quality so that the younger generation can be excited to watch these movies.

You wear several caps as a mother, filmmaker, entrepreneur, philanthropist among others; how are you able to combine all of them effectively?

Over the years, I’ve been able to do that because I always surround myself with people that I extend love and care to and in return they do same. You can’t do nothing and expect returns. You can’t take care of your children alone, it takes a whole community to raise kids and a good set of people to run a successful business. You just have to make sure that you are very nice to your workers and make sure you are very accommodating and you set your rules. I have time for everything. I have time to rest and work. I give every aspect of my life the time that is needed.

You are an intentional mother; how did you feel when your daughter told you she has found love?

My children were raised to be as intentional as I am. I’ve always said that when we want to have additional family members they also have to be intentional and I give God the glory that her man and his family are also very intentional, they really love Priscilla and we are super excited. I believe that she’s in the limelight and she’s walking that fame now and a lot of distractions come along as a young woman, I noticed that when I started making my name. I already had my children and it was an easier journey. I’ve seen a lot of my friends on this journey who were not married and didn’t have kids and the pressure was more. There was a lot of hastiness to want to settle down and you find out that you are settling down with the wrong ones. I didn’t want my child to be in that position because I knew that Priscilla was going to be a star, a celebrity. I knew that because I groomed her to be that way and that was what she also wanted. I knew that helping her achieve that, these things would come up and I groomed her to find love early and settle down and have children, build her own family and journey. God did it. He brought someone who is in the entertainment world in his own country and he understands showbiz and knows what that kind of life entails. It’s good, I’m excited.

2024 seems to be the year of babies in the movie industry…

I’m excited about it. The more babies, the merrier. Babies are blessings and l had mine early. For women out there, looking for the fruit of the womb, God bless their womb and may they have children. Children are blessings from God and every woman should have one if they want to. It’s a good thing.

A lot has not been heard about your Pinkies Foundation, any end of the year plans?

it’s still there. We are still doing our thing. A lot of times when I come out to fight for people in the society it’s the foundation doing the fighting. We are still supporting but we are doing it underground and we don’t make a lot of noise. We just do our thing and go. Very soon we will celebrate our 15th year anniversary in 2025 and then maybe we can do something.

