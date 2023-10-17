Iyabo Ojo Gives Yet Another Update On Mohbad’s Case

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has given an update on the ongoing investigations into the death of late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

It would be recalled that following the death of Mohbad, Iyabo Ojo has been on the media seeking for justice to be served regarding the singer’s sudden demise.

In her recent update, the 45-year-old singer revealed that his case had been transferred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Secondly, she noted that the police are still yet to receive the toxicology results of the singer while the singer’s remains are still being held by the coroners.

Speaking further, she mentioned that Mohbad’s wife had already been examined, cross-examined and repeated the same process for the third time by the police.

However, the good news is that DJ Splash, who was alleged to be signed to the Naira Marley record label, has been released from the hospital.

Recall that DJ Splash was hospitalized over mental health-related issues after leaving Marlian Records, which was owned by Naira Marley, a prime suspect in the ongoing case of the late Mohbad.

She wrote; “Update on Monbad’s Case:

The case has been transferred to the DPP……. Directorate of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, while the police say they are still waiting on the toxicology results …Mohbad’s remains have not yet been released.

“Also, Mohbad’s wife has been interrogated 3 times to the best of my knowledge, 2 out of the 3times was the day you all saw Mohbad’s dad televised by the police in which they addressed the public on Mohbad’s case,

“later that same day Mohbad’s dad, mum and wife were sent to Panti for interrogation and to write their statement, another day Mohbad’s wife was interrogated was the 21st of September 2023….. reason why Tonto and Senator Ishaku Abbo met her absences…

“Please note that the CCTV camera in Mohbad’s house was never fixed or connected, it has no BVR or Hard disk

“Good News….“Dj Splash @djsplashgram has been discharged, and he is recovering very fast….. very soon, he will go write his own statement and will also be addressing the general public …

God bless us all…”

See the post below :