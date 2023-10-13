Iyabo Ojo Gives Update On Mohbad’s Toxicology Report

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has given an update on the toxicology result of late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It would be recalled that Iyabo Ojo has been at the forefront of the call for justice for Mohbad by investing both time and effort in the ongoing case.

She has, however, made an update via her Instagram post on Thursday while announcing a humanitarian award given to her at the 9th edition of the October Green event.

She wrote: “@lamodemag, thank you so much, I’m humbled and honoured. We’re still waiting on the toxicology results of Mohbad’s case.” READ ALSO: Mohbad’s Sister-In-Law Accuses Late Singer’s Family Of Dragging Properties Lowkey.

Mohbad: X Users Drags Kemi Olulonyo, VeryDarkMan Over DNA Result.

Mohbad’s Contract With Marlian Music Fair – Abisoye. It would be recalled that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos. Days after his death and burial, the Lagos State Police Command exhumed his corpse on September 21 for autopsy following calls for investigation. Meanwhile, several persons, namely Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy, Spending and a nurse, are currently in police custody over the death of the singer.