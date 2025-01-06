Iyabo Ojo Expresses Regret Over Mohbad’s Exhumation

Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has opened up on her regrets in advocating for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s exhumation.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial manner, and buried the following day.

However, his body was exhumed by the Lagos State Police Command for an autopsy on September 21, 2023.

In October 2023, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba insisted that the singer would not be reburied until a DNA test is conducted on the singer’s son, Liam.

Speaking in a recent interview with Biola Bayo on the ‘Talk to B’ podcast, the movie star expressed her regrets following the burial delays and the ongoing disputes within the singer’s family.

She said; “I wouldn’t have requested that Mohbad be exhumed If I knew his case would turn out this way.

“He hasn’t been buried till now. His dad says he wants DNA test done, and I heard the court has granted his request. But I heard his dad has conditions again.

“I just wanted Mohbad’s body exhumed so they could do the autopsy to find out the cause of his death.

“I did my best to be sure that everyone was investigated but when they came up with different theories, DNA became more important to them.”

