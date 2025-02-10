Iyabo Ojo Explains Family Tradition Behind Daughter’s Wedding In Tanzania

Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has shed light on the decision to host the first leg of her daughter, Priscilla Ojo’s wedding in Tanzania, a move that sparked curiosity among fans and followers.

In a post shared on social media, Iyabo clarified that the Ojo family had privately fulfilled all traditional rites and granted full permission for her daughter’s hand in marriage before traveling to Tanzania for the wedding celebration.

According to Iyabo, the family’s choice reflects their special way of honouring cultural obligations while creating a unique and memorable experience for everyone involved.

She noted, “What you’ll witness now is the fulfillment of all duties and the celebration of love!

“We’ll be serving a full-course meal, complete with dessert and extras—because we do things our own special way!

“Sit back, relax, and enjoy this beautiful and memorable journey with us!”

The actress also hinted at more festivities to come, saying, “One done and dusted, five more to go,” suggesting a multi-phase celebration to mark her daughter’s nuptials.

Fans have praised Iyabo Ojo for her transparency and creativity in combining traditional values with a modern twist, making the wedding not just a ceremony but a joyous adventure for the family and guests alike.

It would be recalled that Priscilla tied the knot in an Islamic way with her Lover, Juma Mkambala in Tanzania recently.

