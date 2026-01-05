Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has declared herself the President-General of single mothers, insisting that a woman’s success should not be measured by her marital status.

Pushing back against long-held social prejudices on single motherhood, the 48-year-old actress, who raised her two children on her own from an early age, said her journey as a single parent has been shaped by faith, determination and resilience.

According to her, the positive outcomes in her children’s lives and her personal achievements stand as proof that single mothers can thrive despite the challenges they face.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Ojo reflected on the emotional and physical demands of parenting alone.

She described periods of confusion, fatigue and self-doubt, noting that raising children at a young age can be overwhelming. However, she stressed that strong faith and persistence can help mothers navigate even the most difficult moments.

READ ALSO:

She proudly pointed to the success of her daughter and son, adding that her own life has exceeded expectations.

Ojo remarked that there was a time she could not have imagined becoming a property owner in an upscale area like Lekki, attributing her progress not to personal strength alone but to divine intervention.

Speaking further, the actress addressed relationships and marriage, observing that both men and women make choices that shape their unions.

She encouraged people to place their trust in God rather than societal pressure, maintaining that fulfilment and stability come from purpose and faith.

Ojo also expressed respect for responsible fathers, noting that men who remain actively involved in their children’s lives earn her admiration.

She concluded by reaffirming her belief that committed parenting, love and dedication are far more important than marital labels.