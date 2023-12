Iyabo Ojo Counter-Sue Naira Marley’s Lawsuit, Demands N1bn

Famous Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted to the N500 million lawsuit slammed on her as damages and demandsed of public apology by Marlian music boss, Naira Marley as she counters his lawsuit with a demand of N1 billion.

New Telegraph recalls that Naira Marley had threatened to sue Iyabo Ojo for N500 million for defamation of character.

The artiste accused Ojo of publishing false and malicious content about him on her Instagram account.

Naira Marley, through his counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) & Co, in a post had accused Iyabo Ojo of sharing a post on September 2023 where she accused him of dealing with the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, spiritually and physically.

The singer further claimed that the mother of two had accused him of destroying Mohbad mentally.

He further insisted that the actress must publish an apology on her official Instagram account and national daily within 7 days of receiving the letter, and failure to do so would result in them commencing legal proceedings against her.

In response to Naira Marley lawsuit, Iyabo Ojo, in the countersuit shared via her Instagram page on Monday, expressed displeasure that the letter bearing her name and address was published online before getting to her.

Iyabo Ojo stated that it was a deliberate attempt to ruin her reputation by releasing the legal notice to the press before delivering it to her.

She noted that eyewitnesses are willing to testify in court regarding the claims Naira Marley referenced in his suit.

The actress demanded one billion Naira from the singer for deliberately misleading the public to cause harm to her.

