Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that her recent viral video showing upgrades at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, was neither sponsored nor politically motivated.

The video, which sparked widespread discussion on social media due to Iyabo Ojo’s past political affiliations, prompted the actress to set the record straight.

Ojo emphasised her actions were driven by patriotism, not politics.“I praise God, not government, and if the government does good, I’ll praise them too. My loyalty? To my country. Always.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ojo, a vocal voice in the Nigerian movie industry, explained that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) invited her to highlight the airport improvements while she was filming a movie at the location.

“FAAN approached me: You’ve seen the changes, please help us spread the word. So I did. For free. No fee. No contract. Just love for Nigeria.

“I’m Nigerian. And I’m a voice. When I see progress, airports upgraded, roads rebuilt, systems improved etc, I shout it from the rooftops, if need be, not because I’m paid, not because I’m political, but because I feel it and I want good for my country.

“I will continue to use my craft, my voice, to promote Nigeria, and I’m unapologetic about it.

“As an influential person, a frequent traveler, a good citizen, and a child of this land… I got approved to film at the airport,” she said.

She added, “I’ll work with any political party, as long as it’s about building a better tomorrow for our dear nation. No hate. No agenda. Just hands joined.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, had dismissed claims that Ojo had been appointed as a brand ambassador or awarded a contract, saying she was only asked to raise awareness on transformational initiatives at the airport.

“Iyabo Ojo was not ‘awarded a gig’ by FAAN, nor is she an Ambassador.

“She was only asked to raise awareness on transformational initiatives under this same Tinubu administration at the airport while shooting a movie scene.

“There was no financial incentive,” Kuku stated on her verified X account.