Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Step-Daughter’s Birthday With Heartfelt Note

Accompanying her post with stunning photos of hers, Iyabo Ojo prayed that her new chapter would bring fulfilment, and success in her endeavours.

READ ALSO:

Dazzling in breathtaking outfits, Iyabo Ojo wrote,“Happy birthday to my lovely daughter! @vanzyvanz On this special day, I want you to know how much I adore and cherish you.

“I wish you a life filled with happiness, love, and longevity. May all your dreams and desires be fulfilled, and may you continue to excel in everything you do.

”I’m sending you all my love and best wishes on your birthday. May it be a day as bright and beautiful as you are! Happy birthday, my darling. I love you!”.

See the post below: