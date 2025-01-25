New Telegraph

January 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Iyabo Ojo Celebrates…

Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Step-Daughter’s Birthday With Heartfelt Note

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to her social media page to pen a heartfelt birthday note to her step-daughter, Vanessa Okoye, showering her an encomium.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday morning, the actress expressed her unconditional love for her step-daughter, offering warm wishes as she commences a new chapter of her life.

Accompanying her post with stunning photos of hers, Iyabo Ojo prayed that her new chapter would bring fulfilment, and success in her endeavours.

READ ALSO:

Dazzling in breathtaking outfits, Iyabo Ojo wrote,“Happy birthday to my lovely daughter! @vanzyvanz On this special day, I want you to know how much I adore and cherish you.

“I wish you a life filled with happiness, love, and longevity. May all your dreams and desires be fulfilled, and may you continue to excel in everything you do.

”I’m sending you all my love and best wishes on your birthday. May it be a day as bright and beautiful as you are! Happy birthday, my darling. I love you!”.

See the post below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week
Read Next

Policies inconsistency impacting negatively on freight business, says Moshood
Share
Copy Link
×