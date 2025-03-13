Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Priscilla Ojo’s 24th Birthday With Prayers

Share

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, on her 24th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo shared stunning photos of her daughter, marking the special occasion with words of love and admiration.

In her message, Iyabo Ojo expressed how proud she is of her daughter’s journey, referring to her by her Muslim name, Hadiza, while offering prayers for her continued happiness and success.

She wrote: “Happy 24th birthday to my amazing daughter, Queen Hadiza. On your special day, I pray for your continued happiness and God’s abundant blessings.

“May your life and your new home be filled with joy, love, and success beyond your wildest dreams!”

The actress also reaffirmed her deep love for Priscillia, highlighting how much joy and pride she has brought into her life.

She prayed for her daughter’s future children to bring even more happiness, setting a positive tone for the new year ahead. Iyabo Ojo’s post stirred reactions from fans, celebrities, and well-wishers who joined in celebrating Priscy’s new age. Many admired the strong mother-daughter bond, while others showered the young social media influencer with prayers and congratulatory messages. See the post below.

