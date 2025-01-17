Iyabo Ojo Calls Out Liz Anjorin For Harassment, Cyberstalking

Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has publicly accused fellow actress, Liz Anjorin of persistent harassment and cyberstalking.

In a strongly worded statement shared on her social media page on Friday, Iyabo Ojo called on Nigerian authorities, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to take note of what she described as a disturbing pattern of online abuse.

The mother of two alleged that despite an ongoing court case between them, Liz Anjorin has continued to hurl curses, threats, and defamatory remarks at her loved ones, including her children, partner, friends, and colleagues, using social media as a platform.

Iyabo Ojo added that her family and associates have chosen not to engage or respond to these provocations, yet the attacks persist.

She wrote: “Cyberstalking is a crime, be warned. Cease your harassment and bullying tactics immediately.

“Stop targeting innocent people, including my family, friends, and colleagues. Your actions will no longer be tolerated”.

She further demanded that Liz Anjorin respect boundaries and focus on her life, warning that she would not tolerate the constant harassment any longer.

Highlighting the emotional toll the situation has taken on her loved ones, Iyabo Ojo emphasized that she has reached her limit and is compelled to address the matter publicly.

This public call-out is the latest development in the strained relationship between the two actresses, who have had several publicized disputes in the past.

The case has once again brought to light the darker side of social media conflicts among celebrities.

