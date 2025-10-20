Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has warned an alleged Facebook impersonator, using her name and picture to run a blog with 2.7 million followers.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo claimed the impersonator has been making money from the page, posting false news and stories, and causing confusion among her fans.

The actress revealed how she’s tried reporting the page to Facebook but wants the impersonator to remove her name, picture, and rebrand the page.

She said: “This video is directed to whoever it is that is impersonating me and using my name. It has 2.7 million followers on Facebook.

“I have tried to report this account to Facebook. The person went and changed it to Iyabo Ojo Lovers. So at the time, Facebook was thinking it’s my fan page.

“This is not my fan page. I don’t know who owns this. I don’t know who created this.

“But this page has been going on for a very long time. Now, my problem with this page is that this person is a blogger, because I will not sit down and carry other people’s news”.

She warned that if this isn’t done, she’ll take further action to have the page taken down. Ojo also condemned others using her name to spread false information, saying they should “get a life and get a job” and stop being “stupid on social media.”

She continued: “This person has constantly carried different news and stories and definitely is making money, right, with my name. Okay. Now, my problem is that a lot of people think I own the page.

“In fact, the reason why I joined Facebook was last year? Or two years ago? The reason why I joined it was because of an issue like this. Why? To report all these pages.

“Luckily, I found out that in Nigeria, they can actually help you bring down this page if you report it. I found out recently, and I’m very glad about it. So I want to tell this person who owns this page that is using my name to be deceiving people and be gathering followers, and making money. If you know you want to be a blogger, don’t be greedy.

“You have used my name to gather 2.7 million followers, right? Change my name. Remove my name. Remove my picture.

“Because you and I know that I don’t know you and this is not my page. This is the last warning I’m going to give you because I’m not a blogger. Take my name off this page and my picture.

“Take it off. Because the next time you look for this page and it will be gone. I’m not capping with you.

“The next time I have your time, this page will disappear. So if you know that you want to keep your 2.7 million followers, remove my name and my picture. Create your own identity now.

“Why are you using my name to blog? Making people feel like I’m a blogger. And it’s not funny anymore because you put my pictures there and you blog, you carry different news.

“It’s madness. So please, I know there are a lot of people impersonating me on Facebook, on TikTok, everywhere. I know.

“But this particular one, maybe because it is verified, and it has a lot of followers. Every day in my DM, I keep getting messages like, did you write this? Did you post this? So I’m telling whoever it is that is in charge of this page. I’m sure you’ll get to see this video because you’re always on my page. “Everything I post on my page, you go and post it on this page, right? So you’re definitely monitoring me. You’re one of the monitoring spirits. Please, kindly change. Take my name off it. Take my pictures off it. Rebrand it. “You can stand alone now. You have 2.7 million followers. And for the rest of you that will just wake up one morning and go and use my name and write, Iyabo just said this, Iyabo just said that.”