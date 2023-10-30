Iyabo Ojo Blasts VeryDarkman Over Approach On Mohbad’s Case

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has blasted controversial social media critic, VeryDarkman over his recent outburst on Mohbad’s case.

VeryDarkman and Iyabo Ojo have been on the Mohbad’s case for a while now and while the former continues to insist that the late singer’s wife, Omowunmi is to be blamed, the latter is fighting for justice to prevail.

Speaking on Mohbad’s case in a recent development, VeryDarkman had thrown shade at Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, stressing that they are two failed actresses in the movie industry.

This remark has, however angered Iyabo Ojo resulting in her swift response.

According to Iyabo Ojo, VeryDarkman is always coming online to rant recklessly.

She reminded him that he had visited Lagos a couple of days ago to see Davido.

Speaking further, Iyabo Ojo advised him that he could have simply dropped by Panti to assist the police directly in solving the mystery surrounding Mohbad’s death since he seems to know a lot about the death.

The movie actress also slammed him, describing his constant rants from his car relating it to that of a Chihuahua.

Watch the video below: