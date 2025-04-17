Iyabo Ojo Announces Plans For Second Wedding In Tanzania

Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has sparked mixed reactions following her surprise revelation that her daughter, Priscilla Ojo’s, wedding celebration is far from over.

In a viral video captured by Chioma Good Hair, Iyabo Ojo revealed that a second lavish wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place in Tanzania on April 28, 2025, and will be held at a grand venue.

The actress hinted that the event will be graced by several Tanzanian celebrities, and it will take three days of preparation to transform into the desired spectacle, further fueling the anticipation among fans and well-wishers.

Many have taken to the comment section to debate on the duration and number of weddings the couple have to do after an already traditional and court wedding in Tanzania.

Reactions trailing Priscilla Ojo’s second wedding in Tanzania

ajokefoods_: “We begin this day in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit .”

kemoguns02 wrote: “Haaaa the wedding will turn to Ojude Oba o so happy for them ❤️❤️.”

omosexy1415 reacted: “Na QM and JP haters I pity most , they will be secretly watching with their burna accounts pitipiti is that you? JP O’Clock ❤️❤️❤️.”

omotowunmi_28 stated: “Another wedding in Tanzania? Literally this is the biggest wedding in 2025 ❤️.”

ije.okafor penned: “I declare this wedding open doors in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit .”

