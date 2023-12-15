Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello Makes Public Appearance 12 Years After

The eldest daughter of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello has made her first appearance in public, 12 years after quitting active politics.

Obasanjo-Bello, a former Senator who represented Ogun Central Senatorial District between 2007 to 2011, was sighted at a reception organised by distinguished sons and daughters of Egbaland to honour the immediate past Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji-Isola.

The event which was held within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State capital had in attendance, the former governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Osile Oke-Ona of Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso and the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola.

Obasanjo-Bello who also served as a Commissioner for Health in the State under Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s administration between 2003 and 2007, had quit politics after failing to win the Senate seat in April 2011.

Obasanjo-Bello was investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged embezzlement of public funds and financial misappropriation.

The former Senator relocated abroad where she took up a lecturing job.

But, 12 years later, the daughter of the former Nigerian President made her first appearance in public.

Decked in a blue local Adire fabric, Obasanjo-Bello walked into the hall with surprise and admiration from other guests.

A large poster bearing her picture was also sighted by our correspondent at the entrance of the Presidential Library welcoming the former Nigerian Higher Commissioner to the UK back home.

Speaking to journalists in an interview, Obasanjo-Bello described Tunji-Ishola as a rare gift to Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

“He (Tunji-Ishola) just ended up being such a wonderful gift to the nation. I hope that he will continue to have success, I hope that he continues to have active participation in politics and I hope he continues to have positions where he can contribute to the growth of the state and the country”, Obasanjo-Bello said.