The daughter of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo has described the recent stability of the naira against the dollar as a major achievement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Prof. Obasanjo, former senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, said exchange rate stability provides much-needed predictability for businesses and investors.

Speaking on Saturday, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said, “I think there is a lot going on positively. One is the stabilisation of the Naira.

“What that does is that people can predict how much money they will spend on imports and how much income they will get. So stabilisation of the Naira is a big one.

“Although there was a lot of negativity around the road to Calabar, that will generate income in terms of ports.

“They will connect the two ports now to the other one. It will also ease transportation to the East in ways that we can’t even start to reckon with.

” So, I think that the economic stability cannot be underestimated because when people can predict income and exports, they do it, things get better because then you are not buying something at one price because of the dollar instability, and having to sell, buying it at a higher price, and then it changes everything.

“There are also some improvements in security, mainly because now we have a lot of collaboration going on.

“The international collaboration, the President’s visit to different countries for trade and economic development, is rising. And that is the key to everything we do. I think that does.”

She also commended the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project, noting its potential to reduce traffic pressure along the Ogun corridor of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, improve connectivity to the eastern region, link major ports, and stimulate economic activity along the route.

Obasanjo, who declared his intention to run for the 2027 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said she believes she is well-positioned to emerge as Nigeria’s first elected female governor, citing Ogun State’s literacy level and its history of strong female leadership.

She referenced prominent historical figures from the state, including Madam Tinubu, as examples of women who played influential roles in leadership and resistance movements.

Addressing the issue of zoning in Ogun politics, Obasanjo stated that it is not the responsibility of Ogun Central to ensure Ogun West produces a governor, noting that efforts had previously been made to achieve that goal without success.

She suggested that unless Ogun East and Central political blocs make concessions, it may remain difficult for Ogun West to produce a governor, adding that no clear consensus has yet been reached among stakeholders.

Her remarks come amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.