Iya Ruka: NDLEA blows her Bubble

When a person has risen to a level of respect in the society, it is never a good thing for such a person to be discovered with skeletons in her closet.

Before January I, 2025, popular Nollywood filmmaker and Lagos socialite, Alhaja Aishat Feyisara, was a role model to many women, who looked up to her to succeed in their businesses. Many used her success to measure the level of success they want to achieve. Perhaps, some even listed her affluence among their New Year resolutions but alas, all that glitters were not all from pure legitimate hardwork.

This was why it is still a rude shock to many of Alhaja Aishat Feyisara Ajoke Elediye’s fans since the news of her arrest broke.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) did not just arrest her, she was tagged as ‘A wanted drug kingpin’.

The 61-year-old socialite, who is also a Nollywood filmmaker was arrested on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 in her mansion at Okota area of Lagos, following the interception of a truckload of illicit drugs consignment from her staff same day.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement said: “Known in the drug underworld as “Iya Ruka”, Alhaja Ajoke as she is fondly called in social circle, has her true identity shrouded in mystery for years while she remained on the wanted list of NDLEA for leading one of the drug cartels operating from Mushin area of Lagos.

The lid was however blown off her invincibility on Wednesday January 1, 2025, when NDLEA operatives, acting on intelligence, intercepted a white Izuzu truck carrying 44 jumbo sacks containing 1,540 kilograms of imported cannabis and driven by one of her staff, 41-year-old Abideen Adio.

Thereafter, the operatives stormed her hideout at 33 Adebayo Oyewole street, off Ago Palace way, Okota, where they arrested her.

On the surface, Alhaja Ajoke is a businesswoman, who imports fabrics and shoes from China but beneath is a massive illicit drug trade. She is also recognized as the Iyalaje of Blessing Sisters, an influential club of society women in Lagos.

Iya Ruka’s arrest may open a can of worms. This may lead to having other businessmen and women in the same fabrics business to be investigated as well.

There are several speculations in the grapevine that Iya Ruka must have stepped on the wrong toes, which may have led the agreevied persons to add the final nail to her coffin.

Whatever the reason that led to her arrest, the lesson to be learned is that not all successful people are doing genuine businesses behind closed doors. People should be careful with whom they look up to.

