Iwure Not An Incantation, But Prayer-Oriented-Apena Of Lagos

Lagos stood still as the annual Isese day celebration was celebrated across the South West States.

The atmosphere was agog as traditionalists both young and old, male and female were all clad in white attires in celebration of the event.

At the Iledi in Isale Eko Enu-owa, ‘Iwure’ (prayers) were held for the prosperity of the nation, state and individuals. It marked a procession of deities who went on a procession to mark the event praying for peace and prosperity and celebrating the traditional beliefs, honouring Orunmila, our ancestors and reconnecting with our roots.

Speaking at the event, Prince Ajibola Faro, the Eletu Ijebu of Lagos, stated that “the Isese festival was being practiced by our fore fathers and was an avenue for ‘Iwure’ prayer offerings were said to bless everyone and also avert evil.”

Speaking further on the uniqueness of the festival, he said: “A day is usually set aside to celebrate the festival.

“Before, there used to be clashes which some resulted in loss of lives because not many people understood the purpose of the event because it was celebrated during the week which clashed with the daily activities of people in the state.”