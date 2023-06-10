Iwunwa Bags Award For Literary Excellence At Imo State University

Nigerian-Canadian author, actress, Founder and Chairperson of Abiama Dynasty, a humanitarian organisation, Dr. Uba Iwunwa, has been honoured with the prestigious Literary Excellence Award by the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri for her contribution to literature and academic excellence. She received the award during the unveiling of her new book, The Rising of Ikenga (Love Beyond Death) at the ceremony held recently at English and Literary Studies Department of the university.

Iwunwa, who was represented at the occasion by the Brand Ambassador for Abiamdynasty.org, Princess Chidinma Amanda Omeonu, had in her keynote address, expressed her joy and satisfaction for being able to produce such a book that carries a strong message that resonates with Nigerian youths who are at a critical juncture.

Explaining that the main character in the book, Iken- ga, journeyed through bitter life challenges to reach the pinnacle of success, the author seized the opportunity to advise Nigerian students to rededicate themselves to academic excellence in order to actualize their dreams in life. Stressing that sound education remains the key to unlocking intellectual and creative potential, Iwunwa, however, cautioned that Nigerian youths must be ready to work hard, endure hardships and deprive themselves of many things in order to climb the ladder of success.

“The fact remains that the road to success is not usually a smooth ride. On a daily basis, we are confronted by different situations that test our resolve to either stay on our path or change our direction. As a teenager, you are obviously at the beginning of your adult life,’’ she said. Noting further, ‘‘most people at this stage in life are driven by exuberance and so prone to mistakes.

How you channel your youthful energies, challenge yourself to get the best out of whatever you are doing, and how to correct the mistakes you make along the way will determine whether you will eventually make it to the top.” Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Uchefula Ugonna Chukwumaeze, represented by the Head of the Department of English and Literary Studies, Dr. (Mrs.) Christiana Nneoma Onu, described Iwunwa as an icon, a worthy ambassador of the department, Igbo nation and Africa as a whole.

She seized the opportunity to advise the students to emulate the author who had done so much to showcase the rich Igbo and African culture on the global stage. She also advised students to embrace creative writing with constant practice. Also in his remarks, the Departmental Academic Staff Adviser.