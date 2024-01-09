Iwuanyanwu’s Visit To Lagos Waste Of Resources – Ogbonna

The President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) Aguene Art Foundation, Eze Solomon Ogbonna, has described as fruitless and a waste of resources the recent visit by the President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, to Lagos.

In a chat with journalists, Ogbonna said the visit was time-wasting and incapable of yielding any fruitful results.

While advocating for an Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership that wouldn’t be hoodwinked and deluded, Ogbonna advised the national body to appoint Charles Odunukwe, the coordinator of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for South West, pointing out that he has integrity, the financial wherewithal and leadership skills to steer the ship of the socio-cultural group in the South West to glory.

According to him, Odunukwe is prepared to make sacrifices for the betterment of Ndigbo. “He is a man I respect so much and will listen to any time he asks me to step down from the leadership of the group in Lagos State irrespective of the fact that I have a consent judgment with certified True copy (CTC) that would elapse in 2026 which must be vacated first before opening any talks about the Leadership issue with the group but as it were I don’t think it is possible to vacate it because the consent judgment is already barred by time and cannot be appealed against.

“The court allows three months for any judgment to be appealed but the consent judgment in question is more than one year. It was not a judgment I got because I want to remain the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State till 2026. It was an agreement between me and the opposition in 2018,” Ogbonna said.

It would be recalled that Eze Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was in Lagos recently where he paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, which raised some questions among some executives of the sociocultural body in Lagos State.

He noted that there was no doubt that what he had been preaching to Ndigbo in Lagos State was being re-echoed by Iwuanyanwu during his visit. He recalled the steps he took when he was elected in 2018 to boost the inter-cultural relationship between Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups in Lagos.

He said. “Immediately I won the election in 2018, my first assignment was to visit the Oba of Lagos in the company of prominent Igbo leaders and personalities like former military vice president, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe who was also the chairman of my inauguration committee, late Professor George Obiozor, Sidney Dike and few others in my executive cabinet.

“During the visit, I presented a masterpiece artwork, worth millions of Naira (a beautiful Igbo woman carved with wood) to the Oba of Lagos, and to call for peace between the Yoruba and Igbo especially considering what happened in the 2015 general elections when Ndigbo supported Jimi Agbaje against Akinwunmi Ambode who was Oba’s candidate and choice of the people of Lagos.

“So it baffles me that my PG came to Lagos for the same foundation I laid for peace between Yoruba and Igbo which has been yielding results without informing me. We all know that the kind of peace that existed during the dispensation of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo is not the same today. 2015 elections brought ugly situation between the two ethnic groups in Lagos State.”

He disclosed that membership of the group in Lagos State cuts across the intellectuals, retired Military General, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Admirals and Commodores in the Navy and captains of industry. He wondered why the President General would visit the state without carrying along such cerebral and eminent Igbo leaders.

He likened Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State to a club of eggheads that should be part of anything the national body is doing in the state to promote Igbo culture and tradition.

He urged the Iwuanyanwu-led national body to initiate close-door meetings with some eminent Igbo leaders like Charles Odunukwe, who he says is one of the major pillars of the sociocultural group. “Odunukwe is a good leader who can sacrifice his time and money in the interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria and Diaspora and he is an operator in the tourism sector. So doing anything in Lagos without his worthy advice is a waste of resources and such a programme will not yield desired results.”

He extolled Odunukwe’s commitment to a course he believed in, saying. “if he finds that the course you are pursuing is genuine, he will help you succeed beyond your imagination irrespective of your cultural background in South East. He is equally a God-given leader to Ndigbo. His sacrifice to humanity is second to none and that is why he is dubbed an exceptional leader.

“There are very few people like him who can make sacrifices to help their tribes. I have no doubt about his transformative leadership which has a place in moving the group forward.

He queried the reason why PG visited Lagos State without the likes of retired commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, Charles Odunukwe (Chardon), Dr Chidi Anyaegbu, (Chisco), Prof. Anya .O.Anya, Leo Okafor (Oba Ojoto), Joe Igbogwe, Hon. Jude Idimogu, John Uche, Oliver Akubueze, Barrister Fabian Onwughalu, Ozichukwu and himself on the entourage.

“PG should note that I am still the President of the sociocultural group in Lagos State even though my loyalty to him remains unbroken,” he restated.

Aguene Art Foundation honcho wondered why Chief Iwuanyanwu has not sat down with all the factions of Ndigbo socio-cultural associations in Lagos State to broker peace before coming to Lagos to speak on their behalf. He said.

“This is the first thing he ought to have done so that every Igbo man would rally in support of his leadership. He heard I’m the authentic president, Ohanaeze Ndiigbo Lagos State through the court consent judgment.

Yet, he came to Lagos and never bothered to ask how the court judgment came about and what caused the factions. And there is an elected legal adviser and deputy in Ohanaeze who should advise him on legal matters within the group. Even the Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has the facts about the matter. So nobody can deceive him.

“It is unfortunate that those who are looking for favour from his leadership will see this as controversial but for me, it is setting the records straight because It is only truth that can set us free. Chief Iwuanyanwu was appointed to the office without bye election and we accepted him because of his past records which has never happened in the history of the sociocultural group. So we expect him to do better than other presidents.”

The pillar of culture laureate noted that the PG was a great man of repute through his individual efforts in life but those around him were deceiving him. He recalled that at 15 he started hearing about Iwuanyanwu.

“I remember when I was in primary 5, a man from Afikpo, Nnachi Nkama who was our teacher then commended us to him by asking us to do well so that we could be like him.

“However a leader without good advice will always end up without much success. I recall one of the meetings I had with Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere in Lagos alongside John Nnia Nwodo, Supol Shonibare, the late Yinka Odumakin, and a few others. He told me to try as much as possible to walk in equity and inclusion, and say things the way they are without fear or favour. He further said, “I’m over 90 years old. So, I’m in the departure hall waiting for God’s announcement.”

“This advice is equally true for Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. He needs to tap from it. There are a lot of things missing in Ohanaeze Ndigbo. If Sunday Ossai is his president, what has been his contribution since he has been visiting Lagos? Is it not evident that Chief Iwuanyanwu has been roundly deceived in Lagos affairs by leaders who want to succeed by hook and crook?

“I’m one of the successful leaders who wouldn’t want to flaunt my achievements, especially in my major; the visual art and culture scene globally. I have attended more than 20 art exhibitions and auctions in the Western world. So profile is not important to me.

“What interests me most is the result. So I call on my dear Igbo brother and leader Chief Iwuanyanwu to work toward entrenching a good legacy which will outlive his generation.

“He must unite all factions of the group through roundtables rather than hearing only from those who want to follow him around because of his established influence so that they can have a feel of the goodwill he has earned over the years.

“The visit to the palace of Oba Akiolu was ill-conceived and no sooner he turned his back than the essence of the visit was lost because he didn’t consult with the group’s eminent personalities in Lagos before embarking on it.”

He urged Iwuanyanwu to strive towards leaving a good legacy rather than dancing with those who are literally a green snake under the green grass. He said. “Their tricks are beyond human imagination. So we need to be circumspect in appointing people to positions in South West so that they will not destroy the reputation that took us many years to build,” he added.