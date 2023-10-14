Iwuanyanwu’s Visit: Our Crisis Will Soon Be Over – Ohanaeze FCT

The President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Chief Onwu Arua has said the crisis in the chapter will soon be resolved.

The President-General of Ohaneze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu had last week, hosted by Ohanaeze in the 19 Northern states and the FCT.

Arua described the two-day visit as a successful one, adding, “he had a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and other Ohaneze leaders.”

Iwuanyanwu who arrived in Abuja on Thursday, held a meeting with Ezeigbo Abuja, Eze Ibe Nwosu, and was hosted to a dinner by Chief Patrick Chidolue, owner of Chelsea Hotels Abuja, and other Igbo leaders, including former Minister of Labour and Productivity Senator Chris Ngige.

He paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu in the National Assembly, where he unfolded his agenda for the Igbo nation.

“We have decided that every Igbo man must have a market in Igboland. We are going to build an international market at Umuahia, Aba, Owerri and Onitsha.

“I am over 80 years old and I have seen there is hope, all hope is not lost. I have people like you who will take over,”

Iwuanyanwu told the Deputy Speaker.

The Ohaneze PG was also billed to address Ohaneze delegates from the 19 Northern states and the FCT later in the day but for unforeseen circumstances.

Arua told the Sunday Telegraph that Iwuanyanwu’s visit was a morale booster, and assured that the chapter would build on it to achieve unity among its members.

“It was a meeting of like minds, and I’m happy he was able to come and meet with people in the North, and I am calling on other factions to join to make Ohaneze FCT a pride of Ndigbo,” the Chapter President appealed.

He disclosed that the FCT chapter is working for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but noted that it is a national issue.