Iwuanyanwu’s Daughter Bemoans State Of Nigeria’s Economy, Insecurity

Share

Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, has decried the current state of Nigeria’s economy, lamenting the hardship caused by the high cost of living and surging inflation.

Speaking at the 2024 edition of Champion Newspapers’ annual awards and recognitions in Lagos on Saturday, Iheakanwa said Nigerians are grappling with worsening economic conditions. She noted that inflation figures remain far from acceptable levels and that the manufacturing sector is struggling with the high cost of production amid weakening consumer purchasing power.

She expressed concern that unemployment and underemployment continue to rise, while widespread insecurity in both urban and rural areas hinders development planning and investment. According to her, uncertainty has become the only constant in Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

Iheakanwa, who is a daughter of the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to focus on entrenching short, medium, and long-term growth strategies to rekindle hope in citizens and businesses alike.

“Our joy is in the realization of the fact that our dear country is not running in circles but on the path of growth and development, even when we would have desired faster and more calculated efforts at achieving set objectives,” she said. “Our economy is not where we would want it, but there are certainly some flashes of hope.”

She emphasized that the government must shift away from a culture of palliatives and handouts. “Since the whole essence of government and governance is guaranteeing the welfare of citizens, we would urge the administration to pay attention to entrenching sustainable policies and programs,” she said. “For us, the first step towards conquering stress is to accept that it is created not by external events, but by how we deal with those events.”

Iheakanwa advocated for increased investment in agriculture, warning that a nation that cannot feed its citizens remains vulnerable to foreign policies. She praised the “Nigeria First” policy, which promotes the consumption of locally made goods and services, and called on public officials to lead by example in its implementation.

The event also honoured a host of distinguished Nigerians across various sectors. Among the award recipients were Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was named Man of the Year on Good Governance; Kebbi State Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris, honoured as Best Governor in Education and Outstanding Defender of Democracy; Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, who received the Distinguished Service and Courage in Leadership Award; and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, awarded Best Governor in Leadership and Infrastructural Transformation. Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat was named Most Outstanding Deputy of the Year.

Other honourees included President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as Man of the Year and Global Business Icon; Zenith Bank Plc as Bank of the Year; and United Bank for Africa Plc’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, as Banker of the Year.

Additional awardees were Mr. Ikenna Egbukole, Executive Chairman of Mitsun Group, recognized as Most Innovative Brand Chief Executive of the Year; Mr. Dele Ayanleke, President-General of the Miners Association of Nigeria, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; and Dr. Ibrahim Mani Ahmad, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the African Democratic Congress, who was named Most Outstanding Educationist of the Year.

BUA Foods Plc was honoured as the Most Successful Food and FMCG Company of the Year, while Dr. Dan Okehi, CEO of Brickred Insurance Brokers, was named Insurance Personality of the Year. Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc received the award for Most Resilient Insurance Company of the Year, and Chief Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), Chairman of Cubana Group, was recognized as Celebrity Investor of the Year.

Mr. Michael Oglegba, Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning in Benue State, received the Best Commissioner of Finance of the Year award, while Mrs. Ogechi Patience Iwunze-Anthony, CEO of Noble Merry Empowerment Foundation, was honoured with the Heart of Gold Award.

Mr. Joel Terhemen Mtsor, Managing Director of Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation, was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Keystone Bank Limited won the award for Most Friendly SME Bank of the Year. Prof. Jerry Gana, a former Minister of Information and National Orientation, received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Senator Prince Chinedu Munir Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, was named Senator of the Year. Seplat Energy Plc won Energy Company of the Year, while Otunba Soji Odedina, CEO of First Katalyst Marketing Limited, was recognized as Marketing Communicator of the Year.

Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya, Chairman of Royal C. Investment Company Limited, was named Entrepreneur of the Year. Dr. Chukwuemeka C. Agbasi, CEO of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, was recognized as Public Servant of the Year, while High Chief Emeka Agbanari, Chairman of Seaman Group, received the Most Outstanding Industrialist of the Year award.

Other recipients included Dr. Sir Darlington Nwabunike, CEO of Saint Buniks Group, who received the Excellence in Leadership Award; De Imperial Philanthropic Family, named Most Outstanding Philanthropic Organization in Nigeria; and Dr. Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest), Chairman of De Angels Group, recognized as Brand Ambassador of the Year.

Dr. Adaeze Moghalu was presented with the Distinguished Service Award in Philanthropy and Community Service. SAM Empowerment Foundation was awarded Most Outstanding NGO of the Year. Rite Foods Limited won Most Outstanding Energy Drink of the Year for its Fearless Energy Drink.

Evang. Prof. CJ Osim, CEO of AFF Landport Global Estates Limited, was named Most Transformative Estate Development Manager of the Year. Hon. Emeka Mbachu Christian, CEO of Blessed Isimmilibugatti Multilink, was honoured as Most Courageous Philanthropist of the Year, and Hon. Chief Humphrey Anuna, President General of ASMATA, received the Best Market Leadership of the Year award.

Dr. Kenneth Ebong, President of the Kenneth Ebong Foundation and CEO of Potent World Global Ltd, was named Philanthropist of the Year. Rt. Rev. Prof. Obeka Samuel, Vice-Chancellor of Wesley University, Ondo State, was recognized as the Most Impactful and Innovative Academic Leader of the Year. Engr. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, received the Outstanding Grassroots Leadership Award.

Boff and Company Insurance Brokers was named Insurance Broker of the Year. Comrade Buhari Umar, Director of Budget in the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, was honoured as Most Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year. Mr. Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, was named Media Manager of the Year.

Share