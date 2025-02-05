Iwuanyanwu: Release Kanu As Condolence Gift To Ndigbo, Elders’ Forum Tells Tinubu

Share

The Igbo Elders’ Consultative Forum (ICF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of Indigenous People’s of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a condolence gift to Ndigbo for the death of President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The Chairman of the Forum, Chief Simon Okeke who spoke during a condolence visit to the family of late Iwuanyanwu by Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the United States (US), recalled that the last visit of the late President General to Abuja was to the facilities of the Department of State Services (DSS) to see Nnamdi Kanu.

Chief Okeke who was former Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), called on Tinubu “to listen to the voice of people and release Kanu to douse the tension and insecurity in the South East.

“Tinubu should listen to the voice of the dead and release Kanu.”

He noted the achievements of Iwuanyanwu as Ohanaeze President General, and said they “are unforgettable,” and prayed that his success will add to his legacy.

Okeke expressed gratitude to Ohaneze Ndigbo in America, for commiserating with Iwuanyanwu family and for promoting Igbo culture in the US.

President of Ohanaeze in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV),

Dr. Hyacinth Nwachukwu, who led the delegation, said the chapter wrote two letters to President Tinubu and to the Senate for Kanu’s released.

Dr Nwachukwu who said late Iwuanyanwu gave Ndigbo in America sense of belonging, stated that Nnamdi Kanu’s release is a “burning issue not only at home but in diaspora.”

According to him, Kanu’s release will bring to an end the criminality in the South East and the spate of insecurity in the region.

Coordinating Chairman, Ohanaeze Diaspora Committee, Chief Sam Obaji, said Iwuanyanwu was committed to Igbo unity, and said he directed the establishment of Ohanaeze in Diaspora to give every Igbo man a sense of belonging.

Chief Obaji disclosed that within three months of establishing the chapter, membership rose to a million.

