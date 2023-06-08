Iwuanyanwu Reconciles Igbo Groups With Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President- General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has reconciled Igbo bishops, archbishops, “Anya Ndigbo” and other groups with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo main- stream “to move the South East forward”.

Spokesman for the pan- Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Alex Ogbonnia said this in a statement yesterday. “Anya Ndigbo’’ is one of the socio-cultural Igbo groups having a faceoff with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Church leaders and some other groups in 2021 had objected to the process that led to the emergence of the Prof. George Obiozor Executive Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

However, Obiozor passed away last year, with elder statesman Iwuanyanwu succeeding him. “I organised a dialogue between the various groups and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to bring them together and find a common ground of settling issues so as to move the South East forward,” the statement quoted Iwuanyanwu as saying.

According to Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze Ndigbo was represented at the meeting by Iwuanyanwu, Prince Gary Enwo-Igariwey, Chief Dami- an Ogene, Dr Selina Adibua, Dr Kingsley Dozie and others. He said the groups in attendance were led by Chris Okoye, Uma Eleazu, K. U. Kalu, Most Rev. Chibuzo Opoko, and Most Rev. David Onuoha.

He added that each group expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and agreed to work with Ohanaeze. Iwuanyanwu listed his programmes to include improvement in agriculture, commerce and industry, education, culture, and tour- ism and solicited for their support.

According to the state- ment, the businessman bemoaned the financial position of Ohanaeze and out- lined measures to improve the finances of the group.