Iwuanyanwu: Colourful Farewell To A Deserving Patriarch

The atmosphere in Atta, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State was charged with a palpable mix of nostalgia and festivity elements last Friday as Nigerians gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell to the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, an elder statesman, whose contributions to the socio-political tapestry of the Nigerian landscape will remain indelible.

The event was not merely a burial; it was a remarkable celebration of a life steeped in service, dedication, and unwavering love for the Igbo nation.

Setting

From the moment one approached the home of the late elder statesman, it was clear that this was an event of significant stature. The colourful display of traditional attires worn by attendees — women adorning bright ‘isi agu’ dresses and men in striking ‘agbada’— exemplified the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo people.

As guests arrived, traditional drummers filled the air with rhythmic beats, while the sweet melodies of folk songs echoed around the well-decorated venue where the ceremonies would take place. The presence of dignitaries and prominent figures from various walks of life added an aura of reverence to the proceedings.

Tributes

The burial ceremony commenced with a series of tributes that left everyone with teary eye. It was a mixed feeling for many sitting through the encomiums that eulogised what the man represented to different people and the many battles of life that he fought and won.

However, not that of death, which is the end of all mortals. Prominent political leaders from both the federal and state levels spoke of the profound impact the late President-General had on national unity and peace.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State emphasised, “He stood as a beacon of hope for the Igbo nation. His vision extended beyond the boundaries of this region; he was a true Nigerian who sought harmony among our diverse cultures.”

His words resonated deeply with many, reflecting the sentiment of loss felt far and wide. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, while paying his respect, remarked, “We have lost not just a leader from Igbo land, but a father figure for many of us who believed in a united Nigeria.

His engagements transcended politics; they were grounded in the need for national cohesion.” This statement encapsulated the essence of the late elder statesman’s character— one who not only advocated for the Igbo people but also for the larger Nigerian entity.

Further tributes came from various stakeholders, including the leadership of different cultural associations, who painted a picture of a relentless warrior for the rights of minorities, underscoring how his legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Traditional rites

What stood out most during the event was the series of cultural displays that fused beautifully with the solemnity of the occasion.

Traditional dances, highlighting the different cultures within the Igbo nation, were performed to celebrate the life of the deceased. Iwuanyanwu’s funeral proceedings and interment were conducted in strict adherence to Christian dictates. Nonetheless, in line with Igbo tradition, some elders of the community also performed traditional rituals in honour of the deceased.

They offered prayers for his safe journey to the ancestral world, calling upon the spirits of the land to welcome him home. The poignant nature of this moment drew tears from many onlookers, underscoring the depth of respect the community had for their departed leader.

From the Diaspora

Beyond the shores of Nigeria, voices from the Igbo Diaspora chimed in, sharing their sentiments through video messages. Notables like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and former government officials from various countries recounted personal anecdotes and expressed their deep sorrow.

Adichie remarked, “His commitment to the Igbo language and culture was an inspiration. He was not only a leader but a true custodian of our traditions.”

These messages served to reinforce the belief that the late elder statesman’s influence transcended borders, affecting Igbos all around the world. His efforts toward promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage resonated in every corner of the globe, uniting people of Igbo descent in their appreciation for his lifelong work.

Attendance

The guest list read like that of who’s who of Nigeria. Business moguls, respected academics, traditional rulers, politicians of all shades, government officials, national leasers, and notable entertainers all gathered to pay their last respects — a testament to the esteem in which the elder statesman was held.

The presence of serving Governors from across the country, delegation from the Presidency, Senators and Members of the House of Representatives signified his far-reaching influence, extending into the heart of Nigeria’s governance and policy-making.

Among the attendees was Chief Arthur Eze, a notable oil magnate, who in his tribute, stated, “He reminded us that no matter our differences, we are first Nigerians.

We must carry forward his mantle of unity.” There was a consensus among the speakers that it is critical for Nigeria to uphold the teachings and ambitions of the departed leader: a unity that embraces diversity rather than dividing it.

Legacy of advocacy

The late President-General’s legacies were re-echoed on the occasion. As discussions transitioned from tributes to reflections, many commentators touched on his passionate advocacy for Igbo rights, particularly in the areas of resource allocation and representation at the national level.

His voice often echoed in the halls of power, demanding equity for the Igbo people, which sometimes earned him denunciation from opposing voices. However, those criticisms were swiftly overshadowed on this day by the multitude of fond memories and accomplishments shared during the ceremonies.

Analysts in attendance seized the moment to reminisce about how he navigated complex political landscapes, emerging as a trusted negotiator for peace in moments of political tension.

His wisdom and resilience in pushing for a more inclusive Nigeria has left an imprint that invited reflections on the need for continued advocacy for the marginalized.

Personal anecdotes from close family members were among the prominent highlights of the ceremony. His children recounted cherished memories that showcased his dedication as a father who often balanced the responsibilities of leadership with the tenderness of family life.

“He taught us that service to others was the highest calling,” one of his daughters shared, her voice quivering with emotion. Family members also observed moments of silence, a tradition to reflect on the legacy and impact of the deceased. Each silence was palpable, drawing respect from the audience as they stood in unity with the family, absorbing the gravity of the moment.

Path ahead

As the day climaxed, the conversations began shifting towards the future. While the loss was devastating, many agreed that the values, principles, and unity that the late President-General stood for should inspire the next generation of leaders within the Igbo community.

The cries for a more cohesive and collaborative approach among ethnic groups resonated deeply, capturing the hearts of many who attended the service.

To say the least, the burial ceremony of the late PresidentGeneral of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide was not only a farewell but a vibrant celebration of a life dedicated to service, culture, and advocacy. It served as a reminder that while the elder statesman has departed, his legacy continues to inspire and influence the course of the Igbo people and the broader Nigerian society.

As attendees returned to their homes, a shared hope emerged: to honour his memory by continuing the struggles for unity, progress, and respect for the diverse cultures that define the nation.

It is hoped that the elder statesman’s indelible mark on Nigeria will undoubtedly inspire future generations to carry forth his dream of cohesion and mutual respect among the country’s diverse nationslities.

