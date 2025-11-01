Iwuaba: I Add Fashion To My Designs

Ugochi Iwuaba is an award-winning international fashion designer. In this interview, the CEO of Ugochi Iwuaba’s creations whose collections has been showcased globally speaks on the heavy influence her Nigerian background has on her. The designer also spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s DEBORAH OCHENI about her approach to fashion along with her optimistic perspective on life. Excerpts:

How does your background influence who you are now?

My parents were very traditional and strict. They wanted me to go into a more prestigious career like a doctor or a lawyer but, as a young girl, my dream was to be – come one of the best fashion designers in Africa. It did not feel attainable because no-one supported it, and there were no fashion schools to go to in Nigeria, so I wasn’t able to start my fashion journey until I came to the US years ago. I still didn’t have the luxury of diving in the deep end when I arrived US. With a husband and two children in town, I had to rely on the security of a 9-to-5 job, meaning I was only able to design and make clothes in my spare time. I eventually lost the job and that was when I took what I had left within me and decided to pour my energy into fashion and starting my business. I knew that it was a sign for me to start.

Tell me more about yourself.

I am a fashion designer originally from Nigeria. I make customized clothing and special occasion clothing that includes bridal and evening gowns.

You have multiple degrees in different areas, including international relations, history, and real estate. What made you want to pursue fashion?

When I was young, I got a brochure from FIDM San Diego. I don’t know how it came to my house, but all I wanted to do was go to FIDM and become a fashion designer. That did not happen, I wasn’t able to come to the United States to go to school here. However, that was the first time that sparked my interest in fashion. My dad went to Germany, and he bought this amazing yellow suit, and I could never forget it because I wore it almost every Sunday to church. With the quality and the cut of the suit and the brochure telling me I can create stuff like that, I just wanted to be a fashion designer. By the time I arrived America, I already had a degree. When you come to the United States, they typically tell you that you need a 9-to-5 job, so you can pay your bills. That’s why I initially went into real estate.

Did you self-teach yourself how to design?

Yes, my brother-in-law gifted me a sewing machine as a wedding present. I didn’t even know how to sew a straight line, but I started sewing every day. I found out that it was natural for me, and that’s how I started.

What encouraged you to start your brand ?

My brand started because after I left my old job, I was pregnant with my third baby and found out that my son was going to have Down Syndrome. I knew I couldn’t go back to a 9-to-5 job, and the doctors told me that if I was going to keep the baby, he’s going to need me every day of his life. In that kind of situation, you know that there’s no 9-to-5 in your future. If he needs to go to the hospital, you can’t always take off at your job. I needed something more flexible. It was a dark time in my life, and I put that darkness into making clothes, and that’s how I was able to survive that period of my life.

How would you describe your design aesthetics?

It’s a fusion of my West African culture with western aesthetics. How does your background inspire you in your designs and what else inspires you? I’m from West Africa, specifically Nigeria. Nigerians are the most flamboyant culture in Africa. My clothes are very bold because the colours I go for are very bold. I don’t shy away from adding anything to my designs. I also like a clean cut. I like clothes that are well-tailored, and it also shapes my designs. As much as I add a lot of fashion to my designs a lot of creativity I also need it to be extra me, and well made.

Any plans for upcoming collections?

I want to dedicate my time to women empowerment because we women go through a lot, and we’re also expected to look pretty during what we go through. There hasn’t been a generation that has had a lot on their plate like our generation. Empowering women is at the forefront of my career. Nothing was going to keep me away from this.

What’s next for your brand?

I’m rebranding my business to focus more on the things I love to design, which are suits and gowns. There will be more bridal and evening wear.

What are some lessons that you’ve learned up to this point as a fashion designer?

I have learned to not be scared. If you have anything flowing through you creativity, thoughts, and ideas just let it flow. I have talked myself out of a particular design or event because I’m too scared, and I feel that it’s too big for me. When I finally got to do it, I realized that my fear was the only thing that was holding me back. Anything can be done. Our minds are so powerful that they can do so many things. We have to let go of fear and let it all out.