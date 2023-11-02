IWTPA’s Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Open holds Saturday at Ikoyi Club

The Island Women Tennis Players Association in collaboration with Ikoyi Club 1938 will on Saturday, November 4 stage the Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Open competition. This is the second edition of the tournament which is open to Lagosbased female players who are 18 years and above. For this edition, Paelon Memorial Hospital is the health partner of the organisers as they look forward to conducting free breast screening for all women participating in the tournament.

Head of the Planning Committee for the tourney, Nora Azubuike, told our correspondent that participants would benefit greatly in the one-day event. “Our partners, Paelon Hospital will also speak to us about our health generally and give a demonstration on how to conduct self-check. “We expect a good turnout as we had in the first edition last year. We look forward to interacting, making friends and also enjoying good tennis as we gain knowledge about how to take care of our health,” Azubuike said.