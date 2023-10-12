Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Launch State-Of-The-Art Medical Facility

…Commited to Reverting Medical Tourism

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, one of the largest private tertiary healthcare organisations in West Africa has launched a new state-of-the-art medical facility in Victoria Island Lagos, positioned to be the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Cardiology & Cardiac Surgeries. According to the management of the facility, the 27-bed facility offers a wide range of primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare services in addition to its focus on cardiology services.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels including coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions, are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. CVDs admissions are not only common in Nigeria, but there was also a temporal exponential increase in both the admission and death rates, making the debut of the Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals very relevant in the country.

The multi-specialty hospital has a team of world-class healthcare experts, advanced technology-driven medical equipment, including a Catheterisation Laboratory (Cath Lab) and a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan. The installation of the Catheterisation Laboratory in the new facility makes Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals one of the few medical institutions in Nigeria to have such medical infrastructure in Nigeria.

Other key services provided at the new hospital include general surgery, critical care & emergency, obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics & trauma, and advanced diagnostics. The Managing Director of the new Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, Dr. Ayobami Kuyoro said, “Our vision at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals is to build a consistently patient-first, world-class, healthcare services provider network catering to the teeming needs of the populace, which is why we have commissioned this new facility”.

“As a hospital that is known for advanced and innovative technology, the facility includes advanced diagnostic imaging services such as the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), a Digital X-ray which captures clearer and more accurate images, a Catheterisation Laboratory, amongst others. With these, we aim to reduce the wave of medical tourism and provide Nigerians with more accessible and quality health care services.”

The Clinical Head of the Interventional Cardiology Programme and Director of Cardiac Catheterisation Lab at the new facility, Dr. Olurotimi Badero, a US- trained Interventional Cardio-Nephrologist, also commented on the launch of the facility, “With the team of healthcare specialists and functional equipment, the new hospital is well-equipped to improve treatment outcomes especially in Cardiac Care in Nigeria.

As a facility operating with international standards, we are confident in improving patient satisfaction and ensuring that all our clients can access the all-round treatment and recuperation”. In its efforts to ensure quality health- care delivery, facilities in the Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals group became the first in Sub-Saharan Africa to receive the Gold Seal of Approval of the Joint Commission International (JCI), a globally recognised accreditation which provides hospitals with the capacity to improve standards of care, staff education and development to core safety standards.

The Ikeja & Ikoyi facilities have consistently received the Gold Seal of Approval from the organisation for successive periods, signifying their continuous adherence to international best practices. This achievement serves as a testament to their dedication to deliver safe and efficient patient care.