Iwosan Investments To Advance Patient-Centered Care In Nigeria

Iwosan Investments Limited, a healthcare investment company committed to revolutionising healthcare delivery in Nigeria, has announced a strategic engagement with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to provide expert guidance on organisational objectives and clinical practice.

Under the consulting agreement, Iwosan will collaborate with Mayo Clinic experts on various projects aimed at advancing high-quality, patient-centered healthcare in Nigeria.

The initiative is designed to support Iwosan in delivering world-class healthcare services with a lasting impact on both local and regional communities.

This includes enhancing Iwosan’s hospital network starting with Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals and the development and integration of Lagos Medipark Hospital.

“This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the people of Nigeria,” said Fola Laoye, Chief Executive Officer at Iwosan Investments Limited.

“With guidance from Mayo Clinic Global Consulting, we are confident in our ability to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence in our region.”

Mayo Clinic is a global leader in serious and complex healthcare.

Mayo Clinic Global Consulting was established to share Mayo Clinic’s comprehensive capabilities and knowledge.

The focus of this engagement is to help the Iwosan network improve administrative efficiency and effectiveness, and enhance medical practice and patient care through the adoption of Mayo Clinic’s integrated clinical care and practice models.

