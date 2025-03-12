Iwosan Acquires Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Expands Footprint

Share

Iwosan Investments Limited, a pioneering healthcare investment holding company, has announced the acquisition of Euracare Multispecialist Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Iwosan’s commitment to provide exceptional healthcare services to Nigerians and further solidifies its position as a dominant player in the country’s healthcare industry. Euracare brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Iwosan Group.

This acquisition will foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and best practices, benefiting patients and healthcare professionals alike.

Joining Iwosan offers a supportive network of dedicated healthcare professionals focused on exceptional patient care, along with comprehensive support in governance, finance, operations, human resources, and administration.

Together, the entities will deepen community ties and deliver additional healthcare solutions to better serve those in need in the Nigerian community.

Established in 2019, Iwosan has been at the forefront of healthcare innovation, investing in critical healthcare infrastructure across Nigeria. The company’s unwavering dedication to improving healthcare quality and accessibility stems from the founders’ belief that a thriving society depends on a robust healthcare system.

Iwosan has a proven track record of successfully acquiring and expanding healthcare facilities as it did with its acquisition of Lagoon Hospitals in 2021.

The company is committed to investing in healthcare talent to ensure that Nigerians have access to world-class healthcare services. Mrs. Fola Laoye, Co-founder and CEO of Iwosan Investments Limited commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Euracare into the Iwosan Group.

This acquisition is a testament to our uncommon commitment to delivering exceptional quality care through cuttingedge facilities and innovative practices. By leveraging our strengths, Euracare can expand its service offerings, enhance patient care, and drive positive change in the healthcare landscape.

While each hospital under the Iwosan brand will maintain its unique identity and operations, they will also benefit from the shared resources, expertise, and support provided by the Iwosan Group.” CFAO Healthcare launched the medical clinic Euracare to provide high quality and innovative healthcare services to Nigerian patients.

Since inception in 2016, Euracare proposes world class medical services in 20+ diagnostic & interventional specialties and has set up a brand that is recognised and trusted. “We are proud of Euracare’s launching and journey. Iwosan Group is the right long term partner to accelerate the new steps of development for Euracare” said JeanMarc LECCIA, CEO of CFAO Healthcare.

Moreover, CFAO Healthcare continues to secure access to high quality medicines for Nigerian patients with its Assene Laborex company based in Lagos. Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi, Medical Director and Interim CEO of Euracare also commented “This marks an exciting new chapter for Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital.

Since our founding in 2016, we have excelled in delivering world-class medical care, pioneering cutting-edge procedures, and establishing ourselves as a leader in healthcare quality and safety.

The integration with the Iwosan Group empowers us to build on our legacy, expand our impact, and consistently prioritise our patients’ needs, solidifying our reputation as a center of medical excellence in Nigeria”.

