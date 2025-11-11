Iwobi’s Video Causes Stir In Eagles Camp

A video shared by Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, caused a lot of talk on social media about the team’s hotel ahead of their CAF World Cup playoff semifinal against Gabon but officials said the player was misinterpreted.

In an eightsecond video circulated online yesterday, Iwobi filmed what appeared to be the dilapidated surroundings of the hotel from the window of his room, capturing an unkempt environment that has since sparked outrage among Nigerian fans.

However, team officials have denied the claims, saying the Eagles are actually staying in a fourstar hotel, not a shabby building. “The Super Eagles are camped at Rive Hotel, a four-star facility good enough for any top national team,” said team Media Officer Promise Efoghe.

“The old building shown in the video is not part of the hotel — it’s just something you can see from one of the windows.” Officials added that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) chose the hotel mainly because it’s close to both the training ground and the match venue in Rabat.

Nigeria will take on Gabon in the semifinal, while Cameroon and DR Congo will play in the other tie. The winners will meet in the final, and the overall champion will represent Africa at the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff in March 2026 in Mexico.