Iwobi’s Brilliant Goal Gives Fulham Historic Win Over Liverpool

Share

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, scored a spectacular goal to help Fulham beat Liverpool 3-2 in an exciting Premier League match at Craven Cottage yesterday.

The win is Fulham’s first home victory over Liverpool since 2011 and their first overall against the Reds since 2021. Iwobi, who is having one of his best seasons yet, played a key role in the match.

He has featured in every league game for Fulham this season and continues to shine under coach Marco Silva.

Liverpool took the lead in the 14th minute when Alexis Mac Allister fired a brilliant long-range shot. But Fulham equalised nine minutes later through Ryan Sessegnon, who finished well after a poor clearance from Liverpool’s defence.

In the 32nd minute, Iwobi gave Fulham the lead with a classy finish. His first attempt didn’t go as planned, but the ball fell kindly back to him, and he made no mistake the second time, smashing it into the top corner for his eighth league goal this season.

Just five minutes later, Iwobi turned provider. He cleared a corner, and Rodrigo Muniz raced past Virgil van Dijk to score Fulham’s third. The assist was Iwobi’s fifth of the season.

Liverpool tried to fight back, and Luis Diaz scored in the 72nd minute, but Fulham held on for a famous win. Fulham are now 8th on the Premier League table, just two points behind Newcastle and three behind Aston Villa, as they push for a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Despite the loss, Liverpool remain strong contenders for the Premier League title with a few weeks left in the season.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

