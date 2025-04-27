Iwobi’s Assist Helps Fulham To Comeback Win

Share

Fulham on Saturday secured a comeback win against relegated Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium with Super Eagles’ star, Alex Iwobi, providing one of the assists in the 2-1 win.

Fulham were staring at a fourth defeat in five games before substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Sessegnon scored to clinch a crucial win which will boost their push for a place in Europe.

The equaliser came with two former Arsenal players combining to get the goal with Iwobi providing the assist for another former teammate, Emile Smith Rowe, to make it 1-1.

There was enough time for Marco Silva’s side to find the winner as Sessegnon met a cross from another substitute Adama Traore with a header past Ramsdale in second-half stoppage time.

The Cottagers climb to eighth, level on points with Brighton, who also left it late to beat West Ham on Saturday.

